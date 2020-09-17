Missouri will be without 12 players for its season-opening game against Alabama on Sept. 26 because of positive COVID-19 tests, coach Eli Drinkwitz told reporters on Wednesday.

Drinkwitz, who is in his first year coaching the Tigers, declined to say how many of the 12 players have the virus, versus those who are being held out because of contact tracing.

"Out is out," he said. "Whether they got it or whether they contact trace, out is out. They can't be around us, so there's no reason to get into the numbers game and hype. It's just we're down 12 guys. It is what it is."

Drinkwitz said the 12 players are being held out as a result of Sunday's tests.

"We tested again today," he said. "So ... who knows? We'll see. But as of right now, yes, 12."

Drinkwitz also reported that two players have opted out: defensive tackle Chris Daniels and wideout Maurice Massey.

Daniels, a redshirt senior, played in two games last season. Massey is a redshirt freshman and former three-star recruit.