Collin Hill will start at quarterback for South Carolina, coach Will Muschamp said Thursday.

Hill, a graduate transfer from Colorado State, appeared in 18 games with 11 starts for the Rams, throwing for 3,323 yards with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has overcome three ACL injuries in his college career.

Hill won a competition with sophomore Ryan Hilinski to earn the starting job. As a freshman, Hilinski threw for 2,357 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions last season.

The Gamecocks open the season against Tennessee on Sept. 26.