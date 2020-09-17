Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike will pass on his final season with the Huskies and enter the 2021 NFL draft, the school announced Thursday.

Onwuzurike was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2019 and is the fourth-ranked draft-eligible defensive tackle in the country, according to ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

"I'm proud of all that Levi accomplished on and off the field during his time at Washington," UW coach Jimmy Lake said in a statement. "He was an outstanding player and an excellent teammate. Everyone in the program wishes him all the best."

Onwuzurike finishes his career with 89 tackles, including 45 as a junior, and six sacks.