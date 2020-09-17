Saturday's Virginia-Virginia Tech football game has been rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Blacksburg, the ACC announced Thursday.

Virginia Tech had asked to postpone the game because of coronavirus-related issues. Though Virginia Tech did not disclose testing numbers, both coach Justin Fuente and athletic director Whit Babcock said they did not have enough players to safely field a team for the game.

After pausing all activities for five days, Virginia Tech resumed practice Wednesday. The school had announced the postponement last Saturday.

The ACC built flexibility into this year's schedule to account for the possibility that games would have to be rescheduled. It left Dec. 12 open for rescheduled games and/or the ACC championship game. The championship game also could be played Dec. 19, if necessary.

Since neither Virginia nor Virginia Tech had a common open date, there was no choice but to play Dec. 12, in what will be the regular-season finale for both -- the usual spot on the schedule for the annual rivalry game.