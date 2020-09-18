The Florida Atlantic-Georgia Southern game, set for Saturday in Statesboro, Georgia, has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests with FAU, the schools announced Friday.

Florida Atlantic made the decision to postpone after receiving results of Thursday's COVID-19 testing. The Owls cancelled practice Tuesday after several players tested positive for the virus.

The two schools are working together to reschedule the game later this season.

Florida Atlantic coach Willie Taggart was set to make his Owls debut at Georgia Southern, which opened its season last week against Campbell. Georgia Southern listed 33 players as inactive for the Campbell game, although not all missed the contest because of COVID-19-related reasons.

FAU's next game is set for Sept. 26 against South Florida, while Georgia Southern is set to visit Louisiana-Lafayette the same day.