Tim Tebow is very optimistic that college football will be able to crown legitimate conference champions as well as a national champion. (1:57)

The SEC released its football game cancellation and postponement policies on Friday, setting a minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship athletes to compete.

Included in the policy is a minimum number of scholarship players at specific positions, including seven offensive linemen (with one center), one quarterback and four defensive linemen.

However, schools can continue to compete with fewer players available if they choose to do so.

"Otherwise, upon approval by the Commissioner, the game would be rescheduled or declared a no contest," according to the news release.

If there are other "compelling reasons" for why a school cannot compete, it will be able to request a postponement or cancellation outside of the scholarship and position minimums.

The final decision for such requests will be determined by commissioner Greg Sankey.

The SEC, which opted to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule during the coronavirus pandemic, will begin its season on Sept. 26.