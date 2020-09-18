Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield is opting back in for this season after declaring for the NFL draft in August.

Mayfield is only a redshirt sophomore, so his decision to opt out and declare for the draft was a surprise. He was projected as a possible first-round draft pick, however, and is the No. 7 offensive tackle in Todd McShay's latest positional rankings.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman from Grand Rapids, Michigan, won the starting right tackle job before the 2019 season and is a big boost to the Wolverines' offensive line heading into this season.

With the Big Ten deciding this week to play a fall season, Mayfield opted back in. His return brings experience and consistency to a line that looked to be very inexperienced while breaking in a new quarterback, Joe Milton or Cade McNamara.

Michigan lost four of its five starters along the line to the NFL draft, and when Mayfield opted out, the Wolverines were looking at replacing the entire starting group from 2019.

Michigan is also waiting to hear back from cornerback Ambry Thomas and wide receiver Nico Collins, both of whom had opted out, on whether they will play with the Big Ten reinstating a fall season.