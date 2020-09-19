Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren says he reversed his decision on postponing fall 2020 sports after reviewing new testing protocols that became available. (1:25)

National title contender Ohio State opens their season at home against Nebraska on Oct. 24, the Big Ten announced Saturday.

Other first week games include Michigan at Minnesota, Penn State at Indiana, Iowa at Purdue, Illinois at Wisconsin, Rutgers at Michigan State and Maryland at Northwestern.

Each team will attempt to play eight games in eight weeks, leaving no wiggle room during the coronavirus pandemic before the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. That date will also feature an extra cross-division game for each school, with seeded teams in each division squaring off.

The Big Ten would complete its season before the Dec. 20 Selection Day for the College Football Playoff.