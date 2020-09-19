No decision was made on a possible fall football season for the Mid-American Conference during Saturday's meeting of conference presidents, commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said in a statement.

"Return-to-play models in the sport of football were reviewed," Steinbrecher said of the meeting. "No decisions were made and we will continue examination of this matter during a meeting next week."

The Toledo Blade reported Thursday that the MAC is considering a six- or eight-game fall schedule that would begin Oct. 24 and culminate with a conference championship game at Detroit's Ford Field. A MAC source confirmed to ESPN that a six- or eight-game season is the most realistic option.

Steinbrecher told ESPN on Thursday that the MAC was working with its members "to determine the appropriate course of action moving forward."

The MAC on Aug. 8 became the first FBS conference to postpone the fall football season because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The league has studied the spring as an option for starting the season.

Among the challenges for the MAC regarding a potential fall season would be securing an agreement for rapid testing and financing the testing.