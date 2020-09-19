Tulsa running back Shamari Brooks, one half of a formidable one-two punch in the Golden Hurricanes' backfield, will not play in Saturday's game against No. 11 Oklahoma State after suffering an ACL injury in his left knee in practice this week, a source told ESPN College GameDay's Rece Davis.

Brooks, a senior, rushed for 1,046 yards and six touchdowns on 227 carries in 2019, and he was 1,218 yards away from becoming Tulsa's all-time leading rusher.

Tulsa also has senior Corey Taylor in the backfield. Taylor rushed for 461 yards and six touchdowns on 119 attempts last season.