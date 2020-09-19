Memphis canceled its game against UTSA next Friday, marking the second straight game it will not play due to an outbreak of COVID-19 inside its program.

Last week, the Tigers announced a "significant number of individuals" inside the program were placed into quarantine because of coronavirus protocols, forcing Memphis to postpone its Sept. 18 game against Houston.

"While we project our quarantine and isolation numbers to improve next week, we felt it was in the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes to make this decision now," Memphis athletics director Laird Veatch said in a statement. "This also allows UTSA the most flexibility to find a replacement opponent."

The Memphis-UTSA game will not be rescheduled. As a result, UTSA scheduled Middle Tennessee to replace Memphis for the Sept. 25 game.

Memphis also announced it added a home game against Stephen F. Austin to the schedule for Nov. 21.