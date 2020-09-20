The College GameDay crew reacts to the Big Ten releasing its eight-game schedule for the 2020 season. (1:27)

Welcome back, Big Ten.

Following its schedule release on Saturday, the Big Ten secured an invitation to join the bowl projections party. That's not the case for the Pac-12, however, and won't be until there are games on the docket. With no news expected from the West Coast until at least Thursday about how the Pac-12 will proceed, a schedule release doesn't appear to be imminent.

Even with the Big Ten's inclusion this week, it doesn't mean bowl projections are much closer to their usual format. Until there is more clarity about what bowl season looks like, ESPN's bowl projections will continue to only feature the New Year's Six.

College Football Playoff National Championship

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Jan. 11, ESPN

Bonagura: Clemson vs. Alabama

Schlabach: Clemson vs. Alabama

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Jan. 1, ESPN

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Ohio State

Schlabach: Clemson vs. Oklahoma

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Jan. 1, ESPN

Bonagura: Clemson vs. Oklahoma

Schlabach: Alabama vs. Ohio State

Cotton, Peach, Fiesta and Orange Bowls

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Bonagura: Penn State vs. Texas A&M

Schlabach: Texas vs. Texas A&M

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Bonagura: UCF vs. Wisconsin

Schlabach: Georgia vs. Wisconsin

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Bonagura: Georgia vs. Texas

Schlabach: Penn State vs. Cincinnati

Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Florida

Schlabach: Notre Dame vs. Florida