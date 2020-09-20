        <
        >

          College football bowl projections after Week 3

          play
          GameDay crew fired up about Big Ten schedule release (1:27)

          The College GameDay crew reacts to the Big Ten releasing its eight-game schedule for the 2020 season. (1:27)

          8:00 AM ET
          • Kyle Bonagura
            Close

            Kyle Bonagura

            ESPN Staff Writer
            • Covers the Pac-12.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Attended Washington State University.
            Follow on Twitter
          • Mark Schlabach
            Close

            Mark Schlabach

            ESPN Senior Writer
            • Senior college football writer
            • Author of seven books on college football
            • Graduate of the University of Georgia
            Follow on Twitter

          Welcome back, Big Ten.

          Following its schedule release on Saturday, the Big Ten secured an invitation to join the bowl projections party. That's not the case for the Pac-12, however, and won't be until there are games on the docket. With no news expected from the West Coast until at least Thursday about how the Pac-12 will proceed, a schedule release doesn't appear to be imminent.

          Even with the Big Ten's inclusion this week, it doesn't mean bowl projections are much closer to their usual format. Until there is more clarity about what bowl season looks like, ESPN's bowl projections will continue to only feature the New Year's Six.

          College Football Playoff

          College Football Playoff National Championship
          Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
          Jan. 11, ESPN
          Bonagura: Clemson vs. Alabama
          Schlabach: Clemson vs. Alabama

          College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl
          Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
          Jan. 1, ESPN
          Bonagura: Alabama vs. Ohio State
          Schlabach: Clemson vs. Oklahoma

          College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
          Jan. 1, ESPN
          Bonagura: Clemson vs. Oklahoma
          Schlabach: Alabama vs. Ohio State

          Cotton, Peach, Fiesta and Orange Bowls

          Goodyear Cotton Bowl
          AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
          Bonagura: Penn State vs. Texas A&M
          Schlabach: Texas vs. Texas A&M

          Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
          Bonagura: UCF vs. Wisconsin
          Schlabach: Georgia vs. Wisconsin

          PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
          Bonagura: Georgia vs. Texas
          Schlabach: Penn State vs. Cincinnati

          Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
          Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Florida
          Schlabach: Notre Dame vs. Florida