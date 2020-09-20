Welcome back, Big Ten.
Following its schedule release on Saturday, the Big Ten secured an invitation to join the bowl projections party. That's not the case for the Pac-12, however, and won't be until there are games on the docket. With no news expected from the West Coast until at least Thursday about how the Pac-12 will proceed, a schedule release doesn't appear to be imminent.
Even with the Big Ten's inclusion this week, it doesn't mean bowl projections are much closer to their usual format. Until there is more clarity about what bowl season looks like, ESPN's bowl projections will continue to only feature the New Year's Six.
College Football Playoff
College Football Playoff National Championship
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Jan. 11, ESPN
Bonagura: Clemson vs. Alabama
Schlabach: Clemson vs. Alabama
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
Jan. 1, ESPN
Bonagura: Alabama vs. Ohio State
Schlabach: Clemson vs. Oklahoma
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
Jan. 1, ESPN
Bonagura: Clemson vs. Oklahoma
Schlabach: Alabama vs. Ohio State
Cotton, Peach, Fiesta and Orange Bowls
Goodyear Cotton Bowl
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Bonagura: Penn State vs. Texas A&M
Schlabach: Texas vs. Texas A&M
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Bonagura: UCF vs. Wisconsin
Schlabach: Georgia vs. Wisconsin
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Bonagura: Georgia vs. Texas
Schlabach: Penn State vs. Cincinnati
Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Florida
Schlabach: Notre Dame vs. Florida