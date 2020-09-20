Texas A&M will begin its season on Saturday without starting linebacker Anthony Hines, who announced that he has chosen to opt out.

Hines' decision comes a week after the Aggies' leading receiver, Jhamon Ausbon, said he would opt out to begin preparing for the 2021 NFL draft.

Hines, a junior, made no mention of the draft in his announcement Sunday. He cited COVID-19 and social unrest as reasons he can't maintain total focus on football right now.

Hines was Texas A&M's second-leading tackler (73) on the team last season.

He ranked second on the team in tackles for loss (10.5) and fourth in quarterback hurries (4).

Texas A&M opens the season at home against Vanderbilt on Saturday.