        <
        >

          Texas A&M starting LB Anthony Hines opts out of season

          12:13 PM ET
          • Alex ScarboroughESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the SEC.
            • Joined ESPN in 2012.
            • Graduate of Auburn University.
            Follow on Twitter

          Texas A&M will begin its season on Saturday without starting linebacker Anthony Hines, who announced that he has chosen to opt out.

          Hines' decision comes a week after the Aggies' leading receiver, Jhamon Ausbon, said he would opt out to begin preparing for the 2021 NFL draft.

          Hines, a junior, made no mention of the draft in his announcement Sunday. He cited COVID-19 and social unrest as reasons he can't maintain total focus on football right now.

          Hines was Texas A&M's second-leading tackler (73) on the team last season.

          He ranked second on the team in tackles for loss (10.5) and fourth in quarterback hurries (4).

          Texas A&M opens the season at home against Vanderbilt on Saturday.