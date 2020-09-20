North Carolina has been unable to secure an opponent for a game this weekend, so the Tar Heels will next play Oct. 3 against Boston College unless something changes.

The school said Sunday that it had worked the phones all weekend but was unable to find a new nonconference opponent. North Carolina had its scheduled Sept. 19 nonconference game against Charlotte canceled because of coronavirus issues involving the 49ers.

As a result, North Carolina wanted to schedule a new nonconference opponent for its previously scheduled bye week, Sept. 26. Having had no luck, North Carolina will now be off for two weeks before its next game.