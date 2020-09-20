        <
        >

          North Carolina unable to secure new nonconference opponent for this weekend

          5:14 PM ET
          • Andrea AdelsonESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • ACC reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2010.
            • Graduate of the University of Florida.
            Follow on Twitter

          North Carolina has been unable to secure an opponent for a game this weekend, so the Tar Heels will next play Oct. 3 against Boston College unless something changes.

          The school said Sunday that it had worked the phones all weekend but was unable to find a new nonconference opponent. North Carolina had its scheduled Sept. 19 nonconference game against Charlotte canceled because of coronavirus issues involving the 49ers.

          As a result, North Carolina wanted to schedule a new nonconference opponent for its previously scheduled bye week, Sept. 26. Having had no luck, North Carolina will now be off for two weeks before its next game.