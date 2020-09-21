Florida State coach Mike Norvell said Monday he is "extremely disappointed" he will not get to coach in his first game against rival Miami after testing positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

In his first comments since Florida State announced the positive results on Saturday, Norvell said he has no idea how he came into contact with the coronavirus, noting he followed all safety protocols the school has in place. He said he feels fine and is isolating at home for at least 10 days, and will watch the nationally televised game from home Saturday night.

"It's extremely disappointing," Norvell said during a Zoom call from his home. "This game is one of the great games in all of college football. When I got this job, this game, Florida, those are each and every year games that mean so much to so many. Not being able to be active during the 3 1/2 hours the game is going to be taking place, it's going to hurt, but the reality is I do get to make an impact, and I'll get to make an impact in every aspect of our preparation, everything leading up to it."

Norvell said he was able to watch practice Sunday from home, as Florida State set up several video cameras on both fields they use, and also led staff and team meetings virtually -- something he has gotten used to doing since March. He will continue to be involved with the team all the way up until they leave the team hotel for the stadium in Miami.

"It's not ideal but being able to make the most of it, that's one of the great things about technology," Norvell said.

Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen assumes the in-person head coaching duties until Norvell is able to return. So far, Thomsen said practices and meetings have been "as close to normal as possible."

"With the way we learned to operate on Zoom and the different things that we've been able to do, it's just another step in trying to let technology help you out," Thomsen said.

One of the biggest issues for schools with positive cases involving players has been contact tracing leading to the quarantine of additional players. University contact tracers went to work after Norvell's positive test. When asked specifically whether contact tracing would lead to the quarantine of coaches or players for the game against Miami, Norvell did not give a specific answer, but Florida State previously said the Miami game is not in jeopardy right now.

Florida State has not previously publicly announced positive cases or quarantines for the team. It is scheduled to do three rounds of testing this week, following ACC testing protocols.

"We've adhered to all our policies and protocols since my positive and going through that process of contact tracing, and I'm really appreciative of the administration and our players and staff for how we operate and what we do to limit that contact in all regards," Norvell said. "We've gone through our process and feel very confident in how things will continue on within not only this week but the rest of the season."

Norvell said as long as he gets through the isolation period -- including the final three days with zero symptoms -- he can return to on-field duties next Monday, Sept. 28.