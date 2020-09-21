TCU sophomore quarterback Max Duggan is back practicing with the Horned Frogs and will be available for the team's Big 12 opener on Saturday vs. Iowa State.

Duggan, who in August was ruled out indefinitely because of a lifelong heart condition that was discovered during the team's COVID-19 testing procedures, has been back with the team for two weeks, TCU coach Gary Patterson said on Monday.

"I don't know if he'll start," said Patterson, who did not specify a starting quarterback. "[Matthew] Downing has been the guy [since Duggan has been out]. He's thrown the ball really well."

Patterson said all three of his quarterbacks on the depth chart -- Duggan, Downing and junior college transfer Stephon Brown -- all "have a part of the package in the game plan and we'll go forward with it."

Late last month, Duggan announced that he had the necessary procedure to address his condition and was recovering. He served as TCU's starter for the last 10 games of the 2019 season, throwing for 2,077 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 53.4 percent of his pass attempts. Duggan also ran for 555 yards and six scores.