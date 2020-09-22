Texas Tech running back SaRodorick Thompson was charged Monday with street racing but the university said he's still expected to play Saturday against Texas.

In a statement, Texas Tech said it was notified last week that Thompson, a redshirt sophomore, was facing a misdemeanor charge, without specifying what happened.

Lubbock.com reported that an arrest warrant was issued for Thompson for street racing on Sept. 10. He was booked Monday, with bond set at $2,500.

"Texas Tech Athletics will handle the matter consistent with its student-athlete discipline policy and any discipline will be handled internally," the university said.

Thompson, the team's top rusher, had 22 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the Red Raiders' season-opening win against Houston Baptist.