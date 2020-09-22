Notre Dame will not practice Tuesday afternoon after four players tested positive for COVID-19 in the team's latest round of testing, a source told ESPN.

The program on Monday announced the four positive results out of testing last week as well as six other players being placed in quarantine because of contact tracing. The seventh-ranked Irish (2-0) are set to visit Wake Forest (0-2) on Saturday.

Yahoo first reported the cancellation of Tuesday's practice.

Notre Dame had only 14 positive COVID-19 tests before the latest round since testing started June 18. The team's overall negative rate is 99.1%. The team paused practices for three days last month after five positive results during two rounds of testing.

Notre Dame beat South Florida 52-0 at home last Saturday.