Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce, who led the team in receiving last season, will miss several weeks with a knee injury.

Coach Luke Fickell on Tuesday said Pierce recently underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his knee. Pierce recorded 652 receiving yards on only 37 receptions last season as a sophomore, scoring two touchdowns. He had 10 receptions of 20 yards or longer. He did not play in last week's season opener against Austin Peay.

"It will be a few weeks," Fickell said Tuesday. "We don't know exactly how long; they were hoping to go in and not have to do it, but he's probably going to be a few weeks down."

The 14th-ranked Bearcats host No. 22 Army on Saturday. Cincinnati opens AAC play Oct. 3 at home against South Florida.