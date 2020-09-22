Despite his tough Week 1 challenge, Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz remains optimistic and details the positives he's heading into the game with. (1:21)

Inconclusive COVID-19 tests that came back negative will allow five Missouri football players previously believed to be out to participate in Saturday's game against Alabama.

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz told reporters on Tuesday that instead of the 12 players he previously said would be sidelined, that number was now seven. Drinkwitz said that not all of the seven players who are out are positive for the coronavirus.

Many teams in the SEC and nationally have not revealed their testing results. Drinkwitz said he is choosing to do so for the sake of transparency.

"This is a public health issue," he said. "It's not a competitive advantage issue. ... People should know what's going on within our football team as it relates to a pandemic."

Missouri, which will test twice more before Saturday's game, currently has 69 scholarship players available.

Last week, the SEC released its guidelines for game postponements and cancellations, setting the threshold at 53 scholarship players, including seven offensive linemen (with one center), one quarterback and four defensive linemen.

Schools can still play with fewer players if they choose to do so.