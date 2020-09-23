Trevor Lawrence explains to Tom Rinaldi why he advocated for social change and describes his motivation for playing this season. (3:02)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger and Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard are among the players named to the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which recognizes people taking positive action in their communities.

Twenty-two players from different divisions around college football and an honorary coach, West Virginia's Neal Brown, appear on the 2020 team, which was selected from 149 nominees. Lawrence, projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, was recognized for several initiatives, including assisting with coronavirus relief in his hometown of Cartersville, Georgia.

Ehlinger, a senior and four-year starter for the Longhorns, raised nearly $200,000 for relief organizations during the pandemic and helped organize a Black Lives Matter march with his teammates in Austin. Hubbard, the favorite to win the Doak Walker Award, founded a nonprofit called Your Life, Your Choice that helps at-risk youth find positive outlets.

Brown, in his second year at West Virginia, conducts virtual visits with his players at the WVU Medicine Children's Hospital and volunteers with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Other FBS players selected for the Good Works team were Duke's Rakavius Chambers, NC State's Trenton Gill, Stanford's Treyjohn Butler, Cal's Elijah Hicks, Kentucky's Luke Fortner, Michigan's Adam Shibley, New Mexico's Teton Saltes and Oklahoma's Chanse Sylvie. Eleven players representing the FCS, Division II, Division III and the NAIA are also included.

"This year has brought new meaning and purpose to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, and this group of 22 players has risen to these challenges to give back to their communities in tremendous ways," AFCA executive director Todd Berry said in a statement. "I am very proud of everything this honor represents for student-athletes and coaches and look forward to showcasing their incredible stories throughout the season."

Fans can vote for the Good Works Team captain at ESPN.com/Allstate through Nov. 22.