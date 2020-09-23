Adam Rittenberg details the decision to postpone the Notre Dame-Wake Forest football game after positive coronavirus tests among the Fighting Irish. (0:46)

The makeup date for Wake Forest and Notre Dame's rescheduled football game will be Dec. 12, the ACC announced Wednesday.

The game, billed as the Duke's Mayo Kickoff Classic, was originally set to be played in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday. The game was moved to Winston-Salem when attendance was capped by the state's coronavirus restrictions, then was postponed Tuesday after seven Notre Dame players tested positive for COVID-19. The school also announced that 13 players were in isolation.

Wake Forest moved up its game against Campbell, originally scheduled for Oct. 9, to Oct. 2 to prevent the Demon Deacons from having consecutive open dates.

The ACC's adjusted schedule, released in August, called for teams to play 11 games -- 10 in conference and one out of conference -- concluding with the ACC championship game on Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.

Given that Wake Forest-Notre Dame and Virginia-Virginia Tech -- rescheduled from Sept. 19 -- have been moved to Dec. 12, it would appear likely that the league's title game will be played Dec. 19.