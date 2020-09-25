The Georgia State-Charlotte game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of coronavirus issues, the schools said Friday.

In a statement, Georgia State said the game was postponed "out of an abundance of caution," as a result of several positive coronavirus tests and contact tracing.

A rescheduled date has not been announced.

Charlotte was forced to cancel its game last week against North Carolina after coronavirus issues of its own. The 49ers are scheduled to play at FAU next Saturday, while Georgia State is scheduled to host East Carolina the same day.