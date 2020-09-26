Rece Davis outlines the details around LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. not playing vs. Mississippi State due to an illness that is not COVID related. (0:46)

LSU's Stingley out vs. Mississippi State with illness, not COVID related (0:46)

LSU star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was hospitalized overnight on Friday and is expected to be discharged soon, the school said in a statement hours before its season-opening game against Mississippi State on Saturday.

According to the statement, Stingley became "acutely ill" on Friday night but the condition was not COVID-19 related.

The statement did not say whether Stingley would be available to play. A source said, "It's up to the doctors" in regard to Stingley's availability.

"He will return to activity after a full evaluation by the medical team," the statement said.

Stingley was a consensus All-American as a true freshman last season and was expected to anchor the defense as one of two returning starters.