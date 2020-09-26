ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said he came in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus and will call Saturday night's Florida State-Miami game from his home in Nashville as a precautionary measure.

Herbstreit detailed his condition in a video posted via Twitter, saying he tested negative twice in the past week.

"I think it's a time to take an abundance of caution, follow the protocols and do what we need to do," Herbstreit said in the video. "All is well."

Hey guys-wanted to update you on this weekend. I came in contact with the virus this week while in Nashville, so because of that, I'll be on @CollegeGameDay and calling FSU-Miami from home. Tested negative, trying to be as safe as possible. See you tomorrow-let's enjoy some CFB! pic.twitter.com/bXuhpwjaMj — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 25, 2020

Herbstreit, who was part of Saturday morning's College GameDay show, will later join Chris Fowler and Molly McGrath for ESPN's game of the week between the Seminoles and Hurricanes (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN App).