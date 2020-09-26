        <
          ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit to call Florida State-Miami from home as precautionary measure

          Corso's Pick: FSU vs. Miami

          Lee Corso makes his prediction for Florida State vs. No. 12 Miami.

          12:16 PM ET
          ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said he came in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus and will call Saturday night's Florida State-Miami game from his home in Nashville as a precautionary measure.

          Herbstreit detailed his condition in a video posted via Twitter, saying he tested negative twice in the past week.

          "I think it's a time to take an abundance of caution, follow the protocols and do what we need to do," Herbstreit said in the video. "All is well."

          Herbstreit, who was part of Saturday morning's College GameDay show, will later join Chris Fowler and Molly McGrath for ESPN's game of the week between the Seminoles and Hurricanes (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN App).