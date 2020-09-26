The start of the Georgia Tech-Syracuse game was temporarily delayed out of "an abundance of caution" as the Orange retested three football players for COVID-19, the school said in a statement Saturday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we reconfirmed the tests of three members of the Syracuse University football program," the school said. "All tests came back negative. Syracuse University, in partnership with the ACC, has established strict testing protocols to ensure the health and safety of all our student-athletes around the conference."

Current ACC testing protocols call for testing three times per week, including the day before games.