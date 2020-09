Florida safety Shawn Davis was ejected for targeting on the opening drive against Ole Miss on Saturday.

Davis collided with Dontario Drummond and their helmets made contact. The call was upheld on review and Davis left the game.

A short while later from the locker room, Davis took to social media and tweeted, "That's a BS call" in all caps.

A senior, Davis last season was tied for second on the team with three interceptions and third on the team with 51 total tackles.