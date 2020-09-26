Florida had high expectations for its offense with Kyle Trask returning at quarterback. He showed why in the season-opening 51-35 win against Ole Miss on Saturday.

Trask threw for a career-high six touchdown passes, tying Joe Burrow for the most touchdown passes in an SEC opener (Burrow had six against Vanderbilt last year). The six touchdown passes also tied a school single-game record.

Four of those touchdown passes went to tight end Kyle Pitts, who tied a school record for most touchdown receptions in a game.

In all, Trask had a career-high 416 yards passing, completing 30 of 42 passes, as the Gators set a school record for total yards in an SEC game with 642 yards.

Trask emerged last season after he took over the starting job when Feleipe Franks was lost for the season with a broken ankle. He made significant progress as the season went on, and ended the 2019 season with 300 yards passing in three of his final four games, including the Orange Bowl win over Virginia.

Though the offseason did not go the way anyone envisioned because the coronavirus pandemic shut down workouts for months, Trask knew he would go into this season as the starter and prepared that way. The big question wasn't whether Trask would be in command this season, but who his leading receivers would be after the Gators lost their top pass catchers from a year ago.

Pitts clearly showed why he received so much preseason hype, as he finished with eight catches for 170 yards. Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney combined for eight catches, 123 yards and the other two touchdowns, as any questions about the offense seemed to have an answer.