Oregon defensive back Jevon Holland, a potential first-round NFL draft pick, has opted out of the 2020 season, he announced Saturday.

Holland is the fourth Oregon player to announce he will not play this season, but the first since the Pac-12 announced this week it will play this fall. ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Holland as the No. 16-ranked overall draft-eligible player, and top safety, on his latest Big Board.

He is the third to opt out from Oregon's secondary, joining cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir and Thomas Graham Jr., both of whom made their decisions earlier this month when it appeared the Pac-12 would not hold a fall season. The Ducks will also be without left tackle and reigning Outland Trophy winner Penei Sewell, Kiper's No. 2 overall player.

Holland was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award as a sophomore in 2019, when he finished tied for the Pac-12 lead with four interceptions.

Oregon, which had widely been considered the Pac-12 favorite before the conference initially announced it would postpone the season in August, will start its season either Nov. 6 or Nov. 7 and is guaranteed to play seven games.