Virginia Tech is without its starting quarterback, defensive coordinator and more than two dozen others for Saturday's home game against NC State as a result of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, among other reasons, the school announced.

Starting quarterback Hendon Hooker will not play despite being on the field for warm-ups and on the sideline before the game. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton will miss his first game after taking over for longtime assistant Bud Foster.

The Hokies will also be without starting cornerback Jermaine Waller. Caleb Farley, last season's other star corner, opted out early in fall camp.

In all, Virginia Tech will play down 23 players as well as three other coaches -- defensive assistant and former Minnesota head coach Tracy Claeys, along with a quality-control coach and a graduate assistant.

Saturday's game was supposed to be played two weeks ago, but NC State postponed it because of its own COVID-19 concerns. Virginia Tech then had to postpone last week's scheduled game vs. Virginia for the same reason.

Hokies coach Justin Fuente said earlier this week that his team would not have a full roster, and he expressed concerns that he might not have enough players to field a team.

In addition to Hooker and Waller, other key Virginia Tech contributors out for the game include running backs Terius Wheatley and Keshawn King and defensive back Nasir Peoples.