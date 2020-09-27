NC State redshirt freshman safety Khalid Martin was transported to a hospital in Roanoke, Virginia, late Saturday night after suffering a hip injury in the third quarter of the Wolfpack's 45-24 loss at Virginia Tech.

Martin, a native of Tobaccoville, North Carolina, was conscious and alert as he was placed on a stretcher and taken from the field in an ambulance to nearby Montgomery Regional Hospital in Blacksburg, according to a school spokesperson.

"He was communicating with us at the time," NC State coach Dave Doeren said. "He was moving his fingers and toes and all that but he had a lot of pain. He said, 'Go finish the game, Coach. Tell the guys to finish.' So, he was speaking, he was aware."

Martin's injury was scary moment for both teams and led to a lengthy delay as medical teams tended to his needs.

"That was obviously a serious event," Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. "Behalf of everybody with Virginia Tech football, [Martin] and his family are in our thoughts and prayers."

Additional information about the injury was not immediately available.