It was a big week in bowl world. The Division I Football Oversight Committee recommended that every FBS team playing football this season should be eligible to play in a bowl game.
It still needs to be approved, but that is likely just a formality and should come either Oct. 13 or 14 from the Division I Council. Among the eligible teams: those from the Pac-12, Mountain West and MAC, all of which announced this week they will play this fall.
Starting next week, presumably after those three conferences release their schedules, order will be restored and ESPN will publish a full list of bowl projections. This week, however, we'll stick to the New Year's Six and choose only from those teams that have released their schedules.
College Football Playoff
College Football Playoff National Championship
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Jan. 11, ESPN
Bonagura: Clemson vs. Alabama
Schlabach: Clemson vs. Alabama
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
Jan. 1, ESPN
Bonagura: Alabama vs. Ohio State
Schlabach: Clemson vs. Florida
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
Jan. 1, ESPN
Bonagura: Clemson vs. Florida
Schlabach: Alabama vs. Ohio State
Cotton, Peach, Fiesta and Orange Bowls
Goodyear Cotton Bowl
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Bonagura: Penn State vs. Texas A&M
Schlabach: Texas vs. Penn State
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Bonagura: UCF vs. Wisconsin
Schlabach: Georgia vs. Miami
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Bonagura: Georgia vs. Texas
Schlabach: Oklahoma vs. UCF
Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma
Schlabach: Notre Dame vs. Auburn