Tim Tebow says Clemson and Alabama are the two best teams in the country, but also sees Ohio State and Justin Fields as a challenger for the national championship. (2:27)

Tebow predicts who can give Alabama, Clemson a run for their money (2:27)

It was a big week in bowl world. The Division I Football Oversight Committee recommended that every FBS team playing football this season should be eligible to play in a bowl game.

It still needs to be approved, but that is likely just a formality and should come either Oct. 13 or 14 from the Division I Council. Among the eligible teams: those from the Pac-12, Mountain West and MAC, all of which announced this week they will play this fall.

Starting next week, presumably after those three conferences release their schedules, order will be restored and ESPN will publish a full list of bowl projections. This week, however, we'll stick to the New Year's Six and choose only from those teams that have released their schedules.

College Football Playoff National Championship

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Jan. 11, ESPN

Bonagura: Clemson vs. Alabama

Schlabach: Clemson vs. Alabama

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Jan. 1, ESPN

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Ohio State

Schlabach: Clemson vs. Florida

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Jan. 1, ESPN

Bonagura: Clemson vs. Florida

Schlabach: Alabama vs. Ohio State

Cotton, Peach, Fiesta and Orange Bowls

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Bonagura: Penn State vs. Texas A&M

Schlabach: Texas vs. Penn State

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Bonagura: UCF vs. Wisconsin

Schlabach: Georgia vs. Miami

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Bonagura: Georgia vs. Texas

Schlabach: Oklahoma vs. UCF

Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma

Schlabach: Notre Dame vs. Auburn