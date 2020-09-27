        <
          College football bowl projections after Week 4

          8:00 AM ET
          • Kyle Bonagura
          • Mark Schlabach
          It was a big week in bowl world. The Division I Football Oversight Committee recommended that every FBS team playing football this season should be eligible to play in a bowl game.

          It still needs to be approved, but that is likely just a formality and should come either Oct. 13 or 14 from the Division I Council. Among the eligible teams: those from the Pac-12, Mountain West and MAC, all of which announced this week they will play this fall.

          Starting next week, presumably after those three conferences release their schedules, order will be restored and ESPN will publish a full list of bowl projections. This week, however, we'll stick to the New Year's Six and choose only from those teams that have released their schedules.

          College Football Playoff

          College Football Playoff National Championship
          Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
          Jan. 11, ESPN
          Bonagura: Clemson vs. Alabama
          Schlabach: Clemson vs. Alabama

          College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl
          Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
          Jan. 1, ESPN
          Bonagura: Alabama vs. Ohio State
          Schlabach: Clemson vs. Florida

          College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
          Jan. 1, ESPN
          Bonagura: Clemson vs. Florida
          Schlabach: Alabama vs. Ohio State

          Cotton, Peach, Fiesta and Orange Bowls

          Goodyear Cotton Bowl
          AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
          Bonagura: Penn State vs. Texas A&M
          Schlabach: Texas vs. Penn State

          Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
          Bonagura: UCF vs. Wisconsin
          Schlabach: Georgia vs. Miami

          PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
          Bonagura: Georgia vs. Texas
          Schlabach: Oklahoma vs. UCF

          Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
          Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma
          Schlabach: Notre Dame vs. Auburn