Georgia State didn't need to postpone its game on Saturday at Charlotte after all.

On Sunday, the school announced that the postponement was the result of COVID-19 tests that were read incorrectly.

The game has not been rescheduled.

Georgia State received the incorrect results from Thursday's tests as it was preparing to leave for Charlotte on Friday, prompting the postponement of the game. The incorrect results showed four positive individuals and contact tracing identified 17 others, including one coach, who would require quarantining.

According to Georgia State athletic director Charlie Cobb, those in question were retested on Friday, and that night all their results came back negative. Thursday's swabs were restested and came back negative as well.

The Panthers, who lost to Louisiana in overtime on Sept. 19, is set to host East Carolina on Saturday.

"It was at this point that the lab director informed our medical staff that a human error Friday morning caused the error in test results," Cobb said in a statement. "The disappointing news is that we could have played on Saturday. More importantly, the positive news is we are not dealing with an outbreak at this time. We appreciate the professionalism shown by [Charlotte athletic director] Mike Hill and Coach [Will] Healy throughout the past 48 hours. We look forward to hosting East Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Center Parc Stadium."

Charlotte, which lost its season-opening game to Appalachian State on Sept. 12, had to cancel its Sept. 19 game against North Carolina because COVID-19 positive tests left the team without enough offensive linemen to play.