North Carolina has added a Dec. 11 game against Western Carolina, which replaces a Sept. 19 contest against Charlotte that was canceled because of COVID-19 issues.

The Tar Heels are set to host Western Carolina, an FCS opponent, on the final weekend of regular-season play. Western Carolina plays in the Southern Conference, which in August postponed its fall sports competition because of COVID-19 concerns. But the Catamounts will play at least three road games this fall, beginning Nov. 14 at Liberty. Western Carolina will visit Eastern Kentucky the following week before traveling to UNC on Dec. 11.

Charlotte announced on Sept. 17 that it could not play the North Carolina game because of contact-tracing issues with its offensive line. Charlotte was set to play Georgia State on Saturday, but Georgia State postponed the game because of COVID-19 test results. Georgia State on Sunday announced that the test results were read incorrectly and the Charlotte game could have been played.

North Carolina and Western Carolina have met twice before, with UNC winning games in 2017 and 2018.