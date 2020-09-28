Florida State will have its head coach back on the sideline for Tuesday's practice, Mike Norvell confirmed Monday.

Norvell, in his first year with the Seminoles, missed last weekend's 52-10 loss to Miami after testing positive for the coronavirus. He has been in quarantine for 10 days, as required by the ACC's medical advisory group, but expects to return to practice Tuesday and will be on the field for Saturday's game against Jacksonville State.

Norvell viewed practices leading up to the Miami game via his laptop and has held meetings with the team via Zoom, a scenario that he said was far from ideal following the blowout loss to rival Miami.

"That was a thing that was probably the toughest aspect of it," Norvell said. "I truly embrace the times when things aren't going well and you have that opportunity to truly help lift guys up and refocus them."

Norvell said he sent a text message to his team after the game and was able to lead Sunday's meeting via Zoom, but the impact wasn't the same as it would've been in person.

"I hated that I wasn't there for it," Norvell said. "This is my team, my players, guys I absolutely care about and believe in, and it hurts when you don't play to your capabilities and get beat in a big game."

Norvell is the first head coach to miss a game this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he said Monday that he felt fine and was eager to get back on the field in hopes of winning his first game as Florida State's coach.

"It's not a secret that there were going to be challenging moments, especially with all the things that have occurred to this point," Norvell said. "This is a critical week to go out there and put ourselves in the best position to be successful."