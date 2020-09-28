The Memphis Tigers will host Houston on Dec. 5 in a game rescheduled by the American Athletic Conference because of COVID-19 testing results.

The teams originally were scheduled to play Sept. 18 in prime time before positive tests and contact tracing at Memphis forced the postponement on Sept. 12.

Memphis is currently ranked No. 25, but the Tigers have not played since their season-opening win over Arkansas State. Their game against UTSA, scheduled to be played this past Friday night, was canceled.

Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said he's disappointed the Houston game had to be postponed and rescheduled out of concerns for the health and safety of players, but that he's excited to have Houston scheduled at the back end of the Tigers' season.

The AAC will decide in November the date of its championship game.