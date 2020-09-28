Notre Dame announced Monday that it had 18 positive tests in its latest round of COVID-19 testing of its football team.

The team said those positive tests came from a round of 273 tests that were conducted between Tuesday and Saturday.

The 18 players are in isolation, and of those 18, seven were already in quarantine as previously identified close contacts.

As of Monday, Notre Dame has 25 players currently in isolation and 14 others in quarantine.

Last week, the team paused all football-related activities and postponed its game vs. Wake Forest, which was originally scheduled for Saturday. That decision came after seven players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Fighting Irish have an open date this weekend. Their next game is scheduled for Oct. 10 vs. Florida State.