Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson said he has recovered from having the coronavirus.

Anderson is the second FBS football coach to publicly announce he battled the virus. Florida State's Mike Norvell announced he was positive on Sept. 19.

"We've dealt with positive cases in the past. This was really the first time we dealt with a lot of guys who actually felt sick, including myself," Anderson said. "I tested positive and ran a fever for 10 days. And I know that's going to take a lot of people by surprise, I didn't announce it like Mike Norvell did, but at the time there were a lot of other things going on and we knew we weren't going to be playing (Central Arkansas)."

Anderson said he tested positive on Sept. 16, a day after the program announced it was postponing its game against Central Arkansas. The school also ended up postponing its next game, which was scheduled for this past Saturday against Tulsa.

Despite the timing of his positive test, Anderson said the postponed games "had nothing to do with me testing positive," but that leading up to each game a different position group was affected by positive tests, symptoms or contact tracing.

"The dominoes just continuing to fall and timing of guys coming out didn't make it possible against UCA," Anderson said, "and it was even probably worse in the sense of Tulsa because I thought the particular position was even more critical that you have depth at, and we were going to have none."

Arkansas State (1-1) is scheduled to play Coastal Carolina (2-0) Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2.