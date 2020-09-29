South Alabama has postponed Saturday's scheduled home game against Troy after pausing its football workouts because of COVID-19 issues.

South Alabama, which also paused football activities in July to do an additional round of COVID-19 testing, said the latest pause will be temporary. Both teams and the Sun Belt are working on whether there's a mutual date later in the season to reschedule the game.

"This postponement is unfortunate, however it's prudent and wise. Our most significant concern is the well-being of our student-athletes," South Alabama athletic director Joel Erdmann said in a prepared statement. "We are looking forward to hosting Troy at Hancock Whitney Stadium at a date to be determined. We appreciate the collaboration and understanding of Troy, and the leadership of the Sun Belt Conference office in working through this situation."

South Alabama most recently played last Thursday against UAB. The team's next scheduled game is Oct. 17 at home against Texas State. Troy's next scheduled game is Oct. 10, also at home against Texas State. This is the second postponement for Troy, which had its season opener against Louisiana-Monroe moved to Dec. 5 because of COVID-19 issues with ULM.