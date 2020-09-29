A Georgetown football player was arrested by U.S. Marshals in suburban Atlanta on Monday and is awaiting extradition to the District of Columbia for his alleged role in a homicide in July, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to ESPN.

Senior Dijon Williams was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Police say Williams is suspected of being involved in the homicide of Nurudeen Thomas, 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland, who was shot and killed in northwest Washington, D.C.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting at 5:04 a.m. on July 21 and found Thomas, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Thomas was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Williams, a native of Atlanta, was suspended from the team by Georgetown, which has postponed fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Georgetown University became aware of charges against Dijon Williams this evening," the school said in a statement issued Monday. "While we are working to learn more information, we will cooperate fully with any investigation and we stand prepared to offer resources to members of our community who may be affected by this news. At this time, there are no indications that the alleged crime took place near the University."

Williams, a wide receiver, played in five games for the Hoyas last season after missing all of 2018 because of injury.