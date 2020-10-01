Heather Dinich reports that Pac-12 commissioner Larry Frost has requested the College Football Playoff committee to consider an eight team playoff for the 2020 season. (0:56)

The first College Football Playoff selection committee ranking has been pushed back a week to Nov. 24, executive director Bill Hancock told ESPN.

The date was moved from Nov. 17 after all 10 FBS conferences announced their intentions to play a fall season. The 13-member selection committee will announce its fifth and final ranking on Selection Day, Dec. 20. It will be the fewest number of weekly rankings during the playoff era because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Now that we know all conferences' starting dates, this change will allow the committee to analyze another week of games," Hancock said. "There will be four rankings before Selection Day. The committee members have been studying teams and watching video, and I know they're looking forward to rolling up their sleeves and getting together."

The top four teams will participate in the playoff semifinals Friday, Jan. 1, in the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The national championship game will be played Monday, Jan. 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.