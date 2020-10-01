A week out from a rematch of last year's Sun Belt title game, Appalachian State and Louisiana announced Thursday that their Oct. 7 game would be postponed due to positive coronavirus tests at Appalachian State.

Appalachian State said that all active cases are recovering in isolation, but chancellor Sheri Everts and the Sun Belt decided to postpone the game. Everts also sent a message to the Appalachian State community earlier this week announcing the death of one student due to COVID-19 complications.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes and university community remain our top priorities as we continue to navigate the unprecedented effects of the coronavirus pandemic," athletic director Doug Gillin said in a statement from the school. "While we share in the disappointment of everyone who has worked hard to prepare for this football game, we have known that there will be challenges to maintaining the athletics calendar.

"We appreciate the continued support of Chancellor Everts for our student-athletes and athletics department, and we support the university's efforts to maintain a safe learning environment for students, faculty and staff."

Appalachian State and Louisiana have played for the Sun Belt championship in each of the past two years.

Appalachian State will next play Oct. 14 at Georgia Southern. Louisiana's next game is Oct. 17 against Coastal Carolina.