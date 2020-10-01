Clemson freshman running back Demarkcus Bowman, ESPN's No. 23 recruit in the 2020 class, has entered the NCAA's transfer portal.

Bowman, rated as ESPN's No. 4 running back in the 2020 class, appeared in each of Clemson's first two games and recorded nine carries for 32 yards. He ranked third on the team in carries behind starter Travis Etienne and backup Darien Rencher.

A native of Lakeland, Florida, Bowman picked Clemson over Florida, Georgia, Florida State and others. ESPN rated him as the No. 3 Florida prospect in the 2020 class.

Top-rated Clemson resumes play Saturday at home against Virginia.