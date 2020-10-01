Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo has opted out of the 2020 season and will focus on preparing for the NFL draft.

Adebo was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection as a sophomore and junior before announcing in January he would return for another season.

"Unfortunately, 2020 has not gone according to plan," Adebo tweeted, while announcing he would enter the draft.

Adebo redshirted in 2017 and had two years of eligibility remaining. He finishes his career with 97 tackles, 38 passes defended and four interceptions.

"Paulson has everything NFL scouts are looking for in a corner," Stanford coach David Shaw said in a statement. "He has great speed, long arms, great instincts, and the ball skills of a wide receiver. Most importantly he is mentally and physically tough, extremely competitive and has a high football IQ. He will make a significant impact early in his NFL career."