College football Week 5 scores, Top 25 analysis and must-see moments

Welcome to college football's Week 5! During which we ask, "Is this really Week 5?"
But it is. And even though we've just passed the mark into October, we already have a top-10 matchup in the 125th meeting between Auburn and Georgia, the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry.
It's the teams' first October game since 1936 (it was on the 24th), and the earliest it has ever been played, other than the first one on Feb. 20, 1892, which just seems like it was late for 1891. So it's highly unusual is what we're saying, like most everything else anywhere right now.
There will be a steady dose of fun football throughout the day, and we'll keep the highlights, well, highlighted here. Read on for important happenings in uniforms, falconry and one final shot to watch Houston Baptist legend Bailey Zappe putting up historically significant passing statistics.
Top 25 games
South Carolina at No. 3 Florida (-17.5), noon, ESPN/ESPN app
TCU at No. 9 Texas (-12), noon, FOX
Missouri at No. 21 Tennessee (-12), noon, SEC Network/ESPN app
NC State at No. 24 Pittsburgh (-14), noon, ACC Network/ESPN app
No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama (-18), 3:30, CBS
No. 12 North Carolina (-14) at Boston College, 3:30, ABC/ESPN app
South Florida at No. 15 Cincinnati (-21), 3:30, ESPN+/ESPN app
No. 17 Oklahoma State (-22.5) at Kansas, 3:30, ESPN/ESPN app
No. 25 Memphis at SMU (pick 'em), 3:30, ESPN2/ESPN app
No. 7 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia (-7), 7:30, ESPN/ESPN app
Tulsa at No. 11 UCF (-21), 7:30, ESPN2/ESPN app
Arkansas at No. 16 Mississippi State (-17), 7:30, SEC Network Alternate/ESPN app
No. 18 Oklahoma (-7) at Iowa State, 7:30, ABC/ESPN app
No. 20 LSU at Vanderbilt (-21), 7:30, SEC Network/ESPN app
Virginia at No. 1 Clemson (-28.5), 8, ACC Network/ESPN app
Get up for gameday
Prepare yourself for a day of big games by watching Alabama's hype video for its players.
The video that plays in the tunnel from Alabama's walk of champions into the new Bryant-Denny Stadium locker room.
The electric Zappe
How much does Houston Baptist quarterback Bailey Zappe like to pitch it around?
In three games this season (all against FBS teams, including one against Texas Tech), he has thrown for 1,453 yards, 12 touchdowns with just one interception, an average of 484 yards per game. In 2003, when Texas Tech QB B.J. Symons set the FBS passing record of 5,833 yards, he averaged 433 yards over his first three games.
Unfortunately, Zappe and the HBU Huskies play just one more game this season, against Eastern Kentucky today at 3 p.m. on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.
Catch him while you can.
"Alright, alright, alright"
The Texas Minister of Culture, aka Matthew McConaughey, will be in attendance for the Longhorns' game against TCU in Austin on Saturday ... well, at least some version will be.
MoC will for sure be in the house tomorrow.
The equipment room
Air Force will honor the Tuskeegee Airmen with their Red Tails uniforms against Navy.
Update your attire for Saturday's game honoring the Red Tails.
The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of Black pilots from the U.S. Army Air Corps commissioned by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1940. The military aviators flew in World War II during a time in which most of the U.S. military -- and the country -- was still racially segregated.
Read more about the uniforms here.
In addition, Air Force will debut its new mascot, Nova, a full white-phase Gyrfalcon. Nova replaces Aurora, the academy's mascot for the past 23 years, who died in December.
We're excited to announce the name of our new mascot will be Nova. Nova, an exceedingly bright star, represents the future of our Academy as a commissioning source for both Air & Space Force officers.
Vanderbilt will wear helmets with its old '80s-era Vandy script logo with an outline of the Nashville skyline.
For three games this season, Vandy will be wearing a helmet featuring a vintage-inspired logo backed by the Nashville skyline.
Iowa is honoring the legendary Hayden Fry, who died in December.
That's what it's all about.
Coach John Hayden Fry
Iowa State is wearing black unis against Oklahoma.
⚫️⚫️⚫️— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) September 30, 2020
🚨🌪🚨 pic.twitter.com/OjHkfW7qKN
Florida honors alum and ESPN reporter
When the Gators take the field today, they will do so with a cutout of grad and former marching band member Edward Aschoff looking on. Aschoff, a college football reporter for ESPN, died last Christmas Eve on his 34th birthday. We love him and will never forget him.
We're glad we could save a spot for Edward Aschoff in the stands with the Gator Band, as a tribute.