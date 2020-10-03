College football Week 5 scores, Top 25 analysis and must-see moments

Tim Tebow is convinced that if Georgia QB JT Daniels can step up, the Bulldogs have a chance to make a title run. (0:42)

Welcome to college football's Week 5! During which we ask, "Is this really Week 5?"

But it is. And even though we've just passed the mark into October, we already have a top-10 matchup in the 125th meeting between Auburn and Georgia, the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry.

It's the teams' first October game since 1936 (it was on the 24th), and the earliest it has ever been played, other than the first one on Feb. 20, 1892, which just seems like it was late for 1891. So it's highly unusual is what we're saying, like most everything else anywhere right now.

There will be a steady dose of fun football throughout the day, and we'll keep the highlights, well, highlighted here. Read on for important happenings in uniforms, falconry and one final shot to watch Houston Baptist legend Bailey Zappe putting up historically significant passing statistics.

Top 25 games

All times Eastern. Lines courtesy of Caesar's Sportsbook

South Carolina at No. 3 Florida (-17.5), noon, ESPN/ESPN app

TCU at No. 9 Texas (-12), noon, FOX

Missouri at No. 21 Tennessee (-12), noon, SEC Network/ESPN app

NC State at No. 24 Pittsburgh (-14), noon, ACC Network/ESPN app

No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama (-18), 3:30, CBS

No. 12 North Carolina (-14) at Boston College, 3:30, ABC/ESPN app

South Florida at No. 15 Cincinnati (-21), 3:30, ESPN+/ESPN app

No. 17 Oklahoma State (-22.5) at Kansas, 3:30, ESPN/ESPN app

No. 25 Memphis at SMU (pick 'em), 3:30, ESPN2/ESPN app

No. 7 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia (-7), 7:30, ESPN/ESPN app

Tulsa at No. 11 UCF (-21), 7:30, ESPN2/ESPN app

Arkansas at No. 16 Mississippi State (-17), 7:30, SEC Network Alternate/ESPN app

No. 18 Oklahoma (-7) at Iowa State, 7:30, ABC/ESPN app

No. 20 LSU at Vanderbilt (-21), 7:30, SEC Network/ESPN app

Virginia at No. 1 Clemson (-28.5), 8, ACC Network/ESPN app

Get up for gameday

Prepare yourself for a day of big games by watching Alabama's hype video for its players.

The video that plays in the tunnel from Alabama's walk of champions into the new Bryant-Denny Stadium locker room. pic.twitter.com/KqRR8H72xn — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) October 1, 2020

The electric Zappe

How much does Houston Baptist quarterback Bailey Zappe like to pitch it around?

In three games this season (all against FBS teams, including one against Texas Tech), he has thrown for 1,453 yards, 12 touchdowns with just one interception, an average of 484 yards per game. In 2003, when Texas Tech QB B.J. Symons set the FBS passing record of 5,833 yards, he averaged 433 yards over his first three games.

Unfortunately, Zappe and the HBU Huskies play just one more game this season, against Eastern Kentucky today at 3 p.m. on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

Catch him while you can.

Bailey Zappe would be on pace for a record-setting season, but the Houston Baptist play only one more game this season. Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

"Alright, alright, alright"

The Texas Minister of Culture, aka Matthew McConaughey, will be in attendance for the Longhorns' game against TCU in Austin on Saturday ... well, at least some version will be.

MoC will for sure be in the house tomorrow. 🤘 @McConaughey pic.twitter.com/Qhn5Wo6VFp — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 2, 2020

The equipment room

Air Force will honor the Tuskeegee Airmen with their Red Tails uniforms against Navy.

The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of Black pilots from the U.S. Army Air Corps commissioned by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1940. The military aviators flew in World War II during a time in which most of the U.S. military -- and the country -- was still racially segregated.

Read more about the uniforms here.

In addition, Air Force will debut its new mascot, Nova, a full white-phase Gyrfalcon. Nova replaces Aurora, the academy's mascot for the past 23 years, who died in December.

We're excited to announce the name of our new mascot will be Nova. Nova, an exceedingly bright star, represents the future of our Academy as a commissioning source for both Air & Space Force officers. #YourAcademy @usairforce @SpaceForceDoD @SpaceForceCSO @command_us pic.twitter.com/Gt7pkzzWce — U.S. Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) September 3, 2020

Vanderbilt will wear helmets with its old '80s-era Vandy script logo with an outline of the Nashville skyline.

For three games this season, Vandy will be wearing a helmet featuring a vintage-inspired logo backed by the Nashville skyline. pic.twitter.com/prXChCWl7K — Alan George (@VandyGeorge) October 1, 2020

Iowa is honoring the legendary Hayden Fry, who died in December.

That's what it's all about.



Coach John Hayden Fry | #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/4xz0srYWni — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) October 1, 2020

Iowa State is wearing black unis against Oklahoma.

Florida honors alum and ESPN reporter

When the Gators take the field today, they will do so with a cutout of grad and former marching band member Edward Aschoff looking on. Aschoff, a college football reporter for ESPN, died last Christmas Eve on his 34th birthday. We love him and will never forget him.