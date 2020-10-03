Virginia Tech will be without 21 players and two full-time coaches, including defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, against Duke on Saturday.

Hamilton also missed the opener last week against NC State. In that game, Virginia Tech was without 23 players and four full-time staff members. The Hokies have dealt with coronavirus issues for several weeks, though the unavailability report does not specify the reason coaches and players are out.

Among those missing this Saturday, are the entire two-deep at cornerback -- starters Jermaine Waller and Armani Chatman, reserves Brion Murray and Devin Taylor -- and starting safety Divine Deablo. In addition to Hamilton, who also coaches the safeties, Virginia Tech cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith is out. Waller also sat out last week.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker, out last week, is available for the game.