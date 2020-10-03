SMU wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. hauls in the long catch, but appears to injure his knee after trying to make a cut. (0:40)

SMU wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. left the Mustangs' game against No. 25 Memphis late in the third quarter with a noncontact knee injury.

With the game tied at 27, SMU quarterback Shane Buechele found Roberson deep down the field for a 43-yard gain when the wide receiver went down untouched, grabbing his left knee. Roberson was helped off the field and later taken to the tunnel on a cart with a towel over his head.

Roberson left the game with five receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He was just seven yards shy of his career-high for receiving yards in a game.

Coming into Saturday's game, Roberson had the most receptions for SMU with 17, second-most receiving yards with 231 and most receiving touchdowns with three.

Roberson, a senior, opted to bypass the NFL draft and return to SMU this season after missing the last five games of the 2019 season with a foot injury. He was a first-team preseason All-AAC pick and on the Biletnikoff Award watch list this season.