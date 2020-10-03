Seven Virginia players and one full-time coach are out for their game against No. 1 Clemson on Saturday night after coronavirus testing this week.

In a statement, the school said the seven players are in either isolation or quarantine for positive tests or contact tracing. The coach tested positive and is in isolation.

The school said it would not provide the names of those who are out, or say how many tested positive, to protect their privacy.

This is the first time since returning to campus that Virginia has reported multiple players out because of coronavirus issues.

Earlier this week, Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said, "We have not had a player test positive since they arrived back. The players that tested positive, and there were three, it was attributed to what they came back with. There's been nothing since then. Not one."

But Mendenhall also noted that could all change the next day.