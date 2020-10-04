Kansas State starting quarterback Skylar Thompson left Saturday's win over Texas Tech with an apparent right arm injury after taking a hit in the second quarter.

Coach Chris Klieman did not have an update on Thompson's status after the game.

Thompson, in his third year as the Wildcats' starter, appeared in street clothes during the second half with his right arm in a sling. Freshman Will Howard relieved Thompson and completed 7 of 12 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown as Kansas State rallied from a 21-17 fourth-quarter deficit to win 31-21.

Thompson departed with 7:46 remaining in the first half after Texas Tech linebacker Riko Jeffers hit him following a pass attempt. Jeffers was penalized for roughing the passer. Howard replaced Thompson as Kansas State went on to score on a Deuce Vaughn touchdown run.

Klieman did not take issue with the hit on Thompson, who made his 30th career start Saturday.

"It was penalized," Klieman said. "[Texas Tech coach] Matt Wells is as classy a guy as there is, so no, there was nothing malicious by it at all. It's the game of football."

Last week, Thompson rallied Kansas State to an upset victory at then-No. 3 Oklahoma, passing for a career-high 334 yards and accounting for four touchdowns (three rush, one pass). Howard saw his first extensive action after completing one pass in Kansas State's season-opening loss to Arkansas State.

"He did a great job for us," Klieman said. "We didn't open up everything for him, but Will can handle a ton for a true freshman. ... He's a competitor, he's a winner, he wants the stage and it wasn't too big for him."

Klieman declined to speculate on what it could be like if Thompson misses extensive time, saying, "We don't know. Let's diagnose it and see."

Thompson is the first Kansas State quarterback to record three wins over AP Top 10 opponents, and on Saturday became the second Wildcats quarterback to eclipse 5,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in his career.

Kansas State visits TCU next Saturday.