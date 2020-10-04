STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Feleipe Franks threw two touchdown passes and Arkansas intercepted K.J. Costello three times as the Razorbacks broke a 20-game SEC losing streak by upsetting No. 16 Mississippi State 21-14 on Saturday night.

The Razorbacks also snapped a 15-game losing streak against AP Top 25 opponents, which was the team's longest losing streak in the poll era (since 1936).

A week after a record-breaking and stunning upset against LSU, the Bulldogs (1-1) and new coach Mike Leach hardly looked like the same team. Costello was 43-of-59 for 313 yards and one touchdown. Costello and the Air Raid shredded LSU for an SEC-record 623 yards passing, but the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs in the red zone twice in the fourth quarter and also lost a fumble against Arkansas.

Greg Brooks Jr. returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown to put Arkansas (1-1) on top early and the Razorbacks led 14-7 at the half.

Arkansas managed only 275 yards of total offense and 24 minutes of possession. That turned out to be enough.

Franks was 20-of-28 for 212 yards.

Arkansas had not won an SEC game since beating Mississippi Oct. 28, 2017. That was two coaches ago for the Razorbacks, who are in their first year under Sam Pittman.

The Razorbacks' 20-game SEC losing streak was the sixth longest in conference history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.